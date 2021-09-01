Chevron: offshore Gulf of Mexico facilities appear to be undamaged after Hurricane Ida

Article content

Chevron Corp on Wednesday said its offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico appeared to be undamaged after Hurricane Ida. The company also said it began redeploying personnel to assess the damage to its offshore facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from Hurricane Ida and to restore production, when possible.

“Fourchon terminal and Empire terminal and their related pipeline systems remain shut-in,” Chevron said in statement https://www.chevron.com/media/updates, adding that it continued to conduct post-storm assessments at its other onshore facilities. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)