Chet Hanks counterattacks in claim of cultural appropriation for his Caribbean accent

After provoking anger at speaking in patois in his recent Instagram posts, Tom Hanks' son defies the definition of & # 39; steal & # 39; One’s culture in a long video.

Chet Hanks a.k.a. Chester Hanks He has applauded the claims of cultural appropriation after he provoked the anger of the public for his use of the Caribbean accent. The son of Tom Hanks He baffled people when he spoke in patois on the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in January and continued to do so in his recent Instagram posts.

Apparently taking the heat of the users of social networks, then went to the platform to share photos to address the problem. In a clip shared on Tuesday, February 4 at night and titled "Chet Chat Vol. VI (Part 2): cultural appropriation," he challenged the definition of "stealing" one's culture.

After discussing what can be taken as an example of "white culture," he talked about the culture surrounding snowboarding. "People say snowboarding is a terrible example because you can't compare a sport with people's hair," he said in the video. "That's true, but if you focus on what I said about snowboarding as a sport, you're missing the point. I didn't mean it as a sport, I said it as a reference for a surrounding community." the community surrounding snowboarding is mostly white. "

He continued explaining his point: "Anyone can snowboard … I am not saying that whites have a monopoly on snowboarding. I am saying that it is a reflection point for a community that is predominantly white. Because this is the other answer that I Lo I've been seeing is people who say, whites have no culture. "

Chet, whose real name is Chester Marlon Hanks, continued to talk about the double standard of cultural appropriation. "If a white person gets into hip-hop and starts wearing braids and gold teeth, some people call that appropriation. But if a black person puts on cowboy boots and a cowboy hat and gets into the music country, that's nothing wrong, "he said, before adding," of course, there's nothing with that. "

"If you don't have problems with a black person who wears cowboy hats and cowboy boots and loves country music, then why do you have a problem with white people who wear braids and gold teeth and get into hip music? hop? " I ask. "It's all this idea of ​​theft," he insisted, as he asked, "Why are we so caught up in this idea of ​​theft and theft?"

Chet provoked mixed reactions after speaking with a Caribbean accent at the January 5 event. Many found their accent confusing, while CNN named its video as the "strangest moment of the 2020 Golden Globes."

He did not stop there, as he responded to the confusion with another video of him leaving a store and having a drink before speaking with the same accent.

On Tuesday, he returned with another video of him talking with the same accent while holding a can of beer while his friends laughed. He wrote in the subtitle: "WAIT WAIT FOR A MINUTE … ALL THE THOUGHT THAT YOU WAS FINISHED?!?!?!? (#MeekMill voice) OR YOU KNOW WHAT HAPPENS … AND IF YOU DON'T ASK #GEAZY HE MEET WAW GWAN WIT DEM GYAL … AND EVERYONE WHO CALLS STILL BITCHIN ABOUT APPROPRIATION PREE DIS … YALL CAN & # 39; APPROPRIATE & # 39; DEEZ NUTZ LMAOOOO ".