Chesapeake Energy earnings beat as oil prices rebound By Reuters

(Reuters) – Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:) on Tuesday reported adjusted net income of $269 million, or $2.38 per share, topping analysts expectations as the oil market recovers and prices hit multi-year highs.
The company also increased its forecasts for 2021 adjusted EBITDAX and total production, while holding its capital spending steady. The company increased its preliminary 2022 EBITDAX guidance significantly.
