Chesapeake Energy boosts 2021 oil output forecasts by 1 million barrels By Reuters

(Reuters) – Shale producer Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:) on Wednesday said it was increasing its 2021 total oil production forecast to between 24.5 million and 26.5 million barrels, an increase of 1 million barrels from earlier guidance.
The company said it plans to run one to three rigs in south Texas next year and two to three rigs in Appalachia, according to a presentation. The company will run five to six active rigs at its Gulf Coast operations, the company said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.