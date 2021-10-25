Cheniere to sell LNG to Glencore, keeping expansion plan on track

Article content

U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Cheniere Energy Inc said on Monday that its marketing arm will sell LNG to a unit of Glencore PLC, moving Cheniere’s proposed Stage 3 expansion of its Texas export plant closer to approval.

The deal is one of several announced in recent weeks as LNG buyers seek to lock in long-term supplies and prices of the super-cooled fuel as global energy shortages boost prices to record highs.

Utilities around the world are competing for LNG cargoes to fill dangerously low gas stockpiles in Europe ahead of the winter heating season and meet insatiable demand for the fuel in Asia where coal and gas shortages have already caused power blackouts in China.