Chelsea: Willy Caballero can become the number 1 guardian, says Mario Melchiot | Soccer news

The poor form of Kepa Arrizabalaga forced Frank Lampard to have to make a big decision, Mario Melchiot told SSN

Willy Caballero can permanently displace Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea No. 1 goalkeeper after the Spaniard was eliminated, former Blues defender Mario Melchiot said Sky sports news.

Kepa, who became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when he moved to the Stamford Bridge from Athletic Bilbao for 71.6 million pounds in 2018, was relegated to the bank by Frank Lampard for Chelsea's 2-2 draw at Leicester Last weekend

His performances this season have been under scrutiny and Melchiot, who played more than 150 times for Chelsea, believes that Kepa may have difficulty returning to the first team.

The highlights of the 2-2 draw between Leicester and Chelsea in the Premier League

When asked if Caballero could keep his place, he said: "As long as he continues to act.

"We all know Caballero; sometimes he feels too comfortable with the ball and it takes too much time. I don't want him to take a chance, just play a simple game, as a goalkeeper expects to do."

"If he does, I don't see how Kepa is going to get his place back."

Willy Caballero was taken to Chelsea's side by Lampard in Leicester on Saturday

Melchiot agrees that Kepa needs to improve his performance and says the 25-year-old is in danger of being seen as a "responsibility."

"Frank took a long time and evaluated him for a while," said Melchiot, who joined Chelsea from Ajax in 1999 before leaving for Birmingham in 2004.

"The defense has also been questioned, but now that (Antonio) Rudiger returned, Frank may feel: & # 39; OK, now I have a main focus point. Now I need my goalkeeper to be solid. I can't have a responsibility & # 39 ;.

"I was in the game when Ajax appeared (the 4-4 draw in November) and conceded a free kick and I looked at him like, & # 39; what is going on? & # 39;

"Decision making and not making the right adjustments, that was not good enough."

"I don't want to say that Kepa is not a good goalkeeper, but you don't want your goalkeeper to be a responsibility. Chelsea has never had that – (Carlo) Cudicini, Petr Cech, (Thibaut) Courtois. Good goalkeepers."

"When a goalkeeper rolls an initial XI, it is very different from a player."