Edinson Cavani would have joined Chelsea or Manchester United in January if he had been driven by money, according to the mother of Paris striker Saint-Germain.

It was expected that the 32-year-old, who has only six months left on his contract with the French champions, moves in January amid the interest of a large number of clubs.

Chelsea and United were among the clubs to which an interest was attributed, along with Atlético de Madrid and the newly formed MLS franchise, David Miami, Inter Miami.

But Cavani's mother, Berta Gomez, insists that her son never considered a move to the Premier League.

"Edinson did not want the money to be the reason, because if it were money, he would have gone to Manchester United, Chelsea or Inter Miami, who made a great offer," Gomez told the Spanish newspaper. HOW.

Cavani is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season

Instead, Gomez suggested that Cavani made "everything,quot; possible to ensure a transfer to Atlético and the disputes made by the president of the Spanish club, Enrique Cerezo, that the agreement collapsed due to "greed."

"It's not impossible for Edinson to go to Atlético de Madrid in the summer, as long as the president withdraws what he said," he said.

"We don't understand why the president said such nonsense. It was out of place and it hurt a lot. It is absolutely false to say that Walter (his brother and agent) asked for a fee for the firm."

Cavani's mother said her son wanted to play with Diego Simeone at Atlético de Madrid.

"I should have told fans why Cavani really didn't go to Atlético. It's because, first, PSG didn't want him to leave and, secondly, Atlético never reached the amount PSG wanted when they negotiated."

"My son went out of his way to go to Atlético. He pressed not to play for PSG and told his brother that he was willing to lower his salary to sign with Atlético."

"I wanted to play with Cholo (Diego Simeone) and he showed it at every step."