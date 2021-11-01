Chegg Cuts Revenue Guidance as Enrollments Fall; Shares Slump By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – Chegg (NYSE:) on Monday slashed its guidance on full-year revenue and reported mixed results for the third-quarter, warning of “significantly” fewer enrollments this semester.

Chegg stock fell 21% in afterhours trading following the report.

The company reported EPS of 20 cents on revenue of $171.9 million, compared with estimates for 18 cents on revenue of $173.9 million.

“A combination of variants, increased employment opportunities and compensation, along with fatigue, have all led to significantly fewer enrollments than expected this semester. And those students who have enrolled are taking fewer and less rigorous classes and are receiving less graded assignments,” said CEO Dan Rosensweig.

The company forecasts full-year revenue in the range of $762 million to $764 million, down from $805 million to $815 million previously, and well below estimates for $812.5 million.