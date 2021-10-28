Check Point Software Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Check Point Software Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Check Point Software (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Check Point Software announced earnings per share of $1.65 on revenue of $534M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.6 on revenue of $529.4M.

Check Point Software shares are down 11% from the beginning of the year, still down 15.17% from its 52 week high of $139.25 set on December 29, 2020. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 18.21% from the start of the year.

Check Point Software follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Check Point Software’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $27.99 on revenue of $65.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $23.84 on revenue of $63.47B.

Facebook had beat expectations on Monday with third quarter EPS of $3.22 on revenue of $29.01B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $29.58B.

