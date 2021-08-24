Check Out This Exclusive First Look At The Origin Story Of ‘Candyman’ And How He Was Tortured! (Exclusive)

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates, this Friday the highly-anticipated reboot of the classic 1992 horror film “Candyman” will officially hit theaters—and we have this exclusive look at how Candyman’s tortured past led him to become the terrifying urban legend!

If you’re a true horror fan then you are likely pretty excited for the much-talked about reboot of “Candyman”—which is produced by Academy Award-winning director Jordan Peele, directed by Nia DaCosta and starring Hollywood’s newest leading man Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

In case you need a refresher about the origin story of how “Candyman” came to be, this exclusive clip gives you the quick rundown of how Candyman’s doomed love affair led to his torture and ultimate death. Candyman was an artist named Daniel Robitaille who was brutally beaten, his hand severed and tragically lynched by white men in 19th-century Cabrini-Green when he fell in love with a white woman. To seek his bloody revenge, he returns to present-day Chicago housing project, Cabrini-Green.

During a recent interview, Yahya explained his process for preparing for his role in the film:

“The first thing that I did when I got to Chicago was walk around [what used to be] Cabrini-Green. And there were no Black people there, like none. It was amazing to just imagine the people who have been turned into ghosts in this place where they are from. For some of the older residents there still, they’ve been other-ised on their own property. It has to be a strange and an eerie feeling.”

Despite “Candyman” being delayed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is finally set to hit theaters on August 27th—and fans have already taken to social media to express their excitement at the film’s release.

“Candyman” also stars Teyonah Parris (“If Beale Street Could Talk”,) Vanessa Williams (“Soul Food and “New Jack City,) Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (“Misfits”) and Colman Domingo (“Fear the Walking Dead.”)

We definitely can’t wait!

