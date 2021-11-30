Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Reunite In Atlanta After Breakup – Hollywood Life

‘Outer Banks’ co-stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline proved they are friendly exes while hanging out in Atlanta, Georgia over Thanksgiving weekend.

Chase Stokes, 29, and Madelyn Cline, 23, may not be dating but that doesn’t mean they can’t be close friends. The Outer Banks co-stars reportedly broke up in Mid-November but were spotted spending time together in Atlanta, Georgia over Thanksgiving weekend. The actors, who play lovers John B and Sarah Cameron on the hit Netflix series, looked cozy as they were captured in a photo with a fan, which can be seen here. Everyone appeared in high spirits with big smiles for the snapshot, which the fan captioned, “Just ran into my favorite OBX couple … John B and Sarah (Maddie and Chase) Thanks for makin my night! So cool!”

Though Outer Banks fans might be hoping for a romantic reunion, the duo “are just friends,” according to E! News. During their night out the pair appeared to be hanging out with Scream actress Brianne Tju, who the fan tagged as the photographer. Later on that night, Chase and Madelyn were captured dancing behind a DJ booth at the Atlanta club District in a TikTok, which can be seen here.

The former couple seemed to still be enjoying each other’s company, even though sources told E! News that the pair have been “done for a while” at the start of November. At the time the insider said Madelyn was ready to move on, revealing the starlet is “talking to other people casually” and “just kind of living her single girl moment.” She certainly seemed to be enjoying her independence while making a sizzling appearance in a daring cut-out halter dress at the American Music Awards on Nov. 21st!

Chase and Madelyn first went public with their relationship back in June 2020 with a cute Instagram, which he coyly captioned, “Cats outta the bag.” But fans began to speculate the relationship had run its course when Madelyn was spotted dancing with 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler, 31, during a trip to Milan, Italy at the end of September. Relationship rumors between those two, though, were quickly snuffed out, with Ross telling TMZ, “She’s just a friend” in late October.