Charter Communications Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Charter Communications (NASDAQ:) reported on Friday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Charter Communications announced earnings per share of $6.5 on revenue of $13.15B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $5.69 on revenue of $12.92B.

Charter Communications shares are up 6.76% from the beginning of the year, still down 14.46% from its 52 week high of $825.62 set on September 2. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 22.37% from the start of the year.

Charter Communications follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Charter Communications’s report follows an earnings missed by Amazon.com on Thursday, who reported EPS of $6.12 on revenue of $110.81B, compared to forecasts EPS of $8.91 on revenue of $111.62B.

Visa A had beat expectations on Tuesday with fourth quarter EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $6.56B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $6.52B.

