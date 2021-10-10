Charlize Theron’s Kids Said She Was ‘Cool’ After ‘Addams Family’ Role – Hollywood Life

Charlize Theron has opened up about her role in ‘The Addams Family 2′, revealing that getting her kids’ approval felt better than winning an Oscar.

Charlize Theron, 46, has starred in several award-winning films throughout her career, but her daughters Jackson, 9, and August, 6, have a standout favorite: The Addams Family. “I can tell they are quietly pretty chuffed their mum is Morticia,” the A-lister, who plays the spooky family matriarch in The Addams Family 2, told The Mirror on October 9.

“As a mum who, like all mothers, wants their kids to think she’s cool, it’s a feeling no Oscar can replace. The Mad Max star also voiced Morticia in the first film, and is returning for the sequel which arrives in theaters this week. “I love the relationship between them, their values,” she said. “We need to find kindness and understanding for others who might not look or talk like us. To be a part of something like this and know families will see it really resonates with me.”

The actress continued, “If it grabs them somewhere in the heart and makes them think a little differently about things, boy, would that be great.” The F9 star is a proud mom to her two girls, having adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015. She revealed her family share many of the same values as the on-screen family she’s part of in the upcoming flick.

“I’ve always made sure they know exactly who we were as a family, what we stand for and what our values are. Kindness and treating others in the way you want to be treated is how to go through life,” she explained. “She speaks to them the same as she speaks to adults – something my mother did with me and I do with mine. There’s no googly talk.”

As for what it was like creating a movie during lockdown, Charlize recorded her voiceover at home in Los Angeles while the country was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was basically in my closet. They sent me a case with all the stuff and instructions to set it up,” Charlize revealed.