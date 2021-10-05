Charlie Sheen’s Done Paying Child Support To Denise Richards – Hollywood Life

Charlie Sheen’s request to stop paying his ex-wife Denise Richards child support for their daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 16, was granted in court on Monday and he’s calling the decision ‘extremely fair.’

Charlie Sheen, 56, celebrated a win in court on Oct. 4. The actor requested to stop having to pay child support to his ex-wife Denise Richards, 50, for their daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 16, after the former decided to move in with him and according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, he got his wish. A judge granted the request per a minute order after Denise reportedly didn’t file any opposing paperwork.

Shortly after the request was granted, Charlie was approached by press while leaving the courthouse and called the outcome of the day a “fair” one. “I think what transpired today is extremely fair,” he told Us Weekly. “It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.”

Charlie’s victory comes after he first filed to change his support payments in Dec. 2019. It was reported that his attorney made the argument that he had 100 percent custody of both of his and Denise’s daughters since Apr. and therefore didn’t need to keep paying her the support payments. An insider also told Page Six that Denise wasn’t at court for the Oct. 4 decision “because she is working out of state, which Charlie was well aware of.”

“Denise was never served this court date. [Charlie] did this on purpose,” the insider claimed. “He filed two years ago and he kept pushing the court date. Denise kept asking when the date was and he blew her off. He pushed it off because he didn’t want records of the child support he was paying Brooke [Mueller] to impact the case after he agreed to pay them both the same amount of child support.”

The source also claimed that Charlie hasn’t paid Denise in “at least” four years. “No child support at all,” the source added. “He owes her.”

Denise and Charlie were married from 2002 until 2006 and have had a rocky relationship since their divorce. A source previously told HollywoodLife that their daughter Sami decided to move in with her dad due to a disagreement over “her mother’s rules.”

“Sami is a teenager, who didn’t like her mother’s rules,” our source revealed last month. “Like any mother and household, there are rules in Denise’s. She and Charlie have different rules and styles of parenting and [they] didn’t see eye to eye. Sami decided she liked Charlie’s rules better and wanted to go and live with her father, where she currently is staying. Denise is incredibly saddened by all of this, but knows she is doing her best as a mother.”

We reached out to both Charlie and Denise’s reps for comment about the court’s latest decision but have yet to receive a response.