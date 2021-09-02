Charlie Cox Says He’s Not In The Spider-Man Trailer

“As a fan of the Marvel movies, I’ve loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there.”
Charlie Cox is finally addressing those Daredevil rumors from the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.
After the first sneak peek of the film dropped, some fans believed that they saw Charlie’s character briefly appear.
Earlier this year, when rumors began swirling that Daredevil would make an appearance in the film, Charlie shot down those reports too.
“I hadn’t heard those rumors, but it’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in it. If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with another actor,” Charlie told the outlet.
He explained that because Daredevil was on Netflix, they legally could not be involved in other movies.
“As a fan of the Marvel movies, I’ve loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren’t able to do as much for legal reasons, I don’t know why,” Charlie shared.
He continued, “But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That’d be really, really cool.”
While it doesn’t sound like fans will be seeing Daredevil, Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.
