Charli XCX’s Billboard Caught Fire, Yikes!!

Stay safe out there, y’all.
But now I’m kinda worried?? Charli posted a scary video of her billboard on fire. Like, fully up in flames.
“A jealous person burnt my billboard coz i looked too hot :(,” she tweeted.
The “Good Ones” singer also tweeted, “Why is everyone always mad at me??” but it’s unclear if that’s related to the fire…
Let me be the first one to assure you, Charli, you are loved. And you are fire. (But not *that* kind of fire.)
Stay safe out there!! (And for the love of god, please don’t set billboards on fire.)
