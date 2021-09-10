Charli D’Amelio Therapy On “The D’Amelio Show”

“I appreciate your daughter, but she’s not going to help a chemical imbalance in my brain.”
The show centers around TikTok’s biggest star, 17-year-old Charli D’Amelio, her equally famous sister, Dixie, and their parents Heidi and Marc.
The show is pretty much exactly what you would expect — clips of Charli struggling to balance school, friends, and her new full-time career, along with snippets of her attending events like the Teen Choice Awards, fashion shoots, etc.
One thing I have found interesting is that the show does not shy away from the difficulties of being thrust into immediate viral fame at such a young age. In the first episode, we see Dixie break down over hate comments she received online.
Along with consistent clips of some examples of the negative comments both sisters receive daily.
And in episode 7, we see Charli fully break down over the pressure she has faced in the past two years, and it’s…hard to watch.
But what was more shocking to me is that not only does Charli deal with haters every day but that she can’t even find a good therapist to help her handle it??
Later in episode 7, Charli tells her friends about a recent bad experience she had in therapy.
She then opens up more about her feelings on the issue in her confessional.
And makes this excellent point.
Charli explains later in a livestream (on the show) that it’s for this very reason that she has “struggled finding a good one,” but that “hopefully one day” she’ll find a therapist she likes.
I commend Charli for being so open and honest about her mental health, especially at such a young age, but it’s honestly really upsetting that she’s had such negative experiences with therapists. Mental health shouldn’t be taken lightly and I only hope Charli can find a therapist she likes soon.
