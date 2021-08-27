Charles Hoskinson responds to criticism over Cardano’s Confirm partnership By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
founder Charles Hoskinson has responded to criticism over The Cardano Foundation’s partnership with Confirm, saying it was necessary for adoption of ADA.
The Cardano Foundation announced its partnership with the blockchain analytics provider on Aug. 24, which will see Confirm’s analytics being utilized to ensure compliance with frameworks such as the 6th Anti Money Laundering Directive and Financial Action Task Force’s guidelines.
