Charles Hoskinson responds to criticism over Cardano’s Coinfirm partnership By Cointelegraph

Charles Hoskinson responds to criticism over Cardano’s Coinfirm partnership

founder Charles Hoskinson has responded to criticism over the Cardano Foundation’s partnership with Coinfirm, saying it was necessary for the adoption of ADA. The Cardano Foundation announced its partnership with the blockchain analytics provider on Tuesday, which will see Coinfirm’s analytics being utilized to ensure compliance with frameworks such as the 6th Anti-Money Laundering Directive and Financial Action Task Force’s guidelines. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph