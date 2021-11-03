Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Boosie Calling Him Out: “I’m On The Side Of Blackness”

As previously reported, Ts Madison joined ‘The Breakfast Club’ on Tuesday and spoke on several topics including Boosie and Lil Nas X’s previous interactions. During the interview, Charlamagne expressed his views on rappers making music about violence and drugs and then passing moral judgments on others.

“None of them have the right to say Lil Nas X is a detriment to kids,” Charlamagne said. “If you’ve ever rapped about violence towards people, celebration of drugs using or selling, you don’t…nah, you can’t stand on that moral high ground. Not just for Boosie, that goes for everybody.” Hours later, Boosie responded to the comments under a random, ‘Paid In Full’ anniversary tweet. He pointed out Charlamagne saying he’s “part of the problem keep egging these people on your show with this bro.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Although there was no immediate response, Charlamagne joined the platform’s ‘Rumor Report’ segment on Wednesday to clear the air. Angela Yee, Charlamagne’s longtime co-host, typically hosts the the news roundup. “I’m not on no side, I’m on the side of Blackness. First and foremost imma send Boosie healing energy. I don’t even know what I got to do with it. If I’m mistaken I thought I also said me included when I said we can’t stand on that moral high ground,” Charlamagne said. “As far as pointing at somebody and saying they’re a detriment to kids because we’ve all said or done things that have probably influenced kids negatively. I said me included.” Angela then chimed in and clarified that Ts Madison was the person who brought up Boosie’s name. Charlamagne agreed saying “TS Madison had the words for Boosie, not me.”

“The Breakfast Club, to me, has always been a platform for Black voices, same way Boosie can come up here and express himself, TS Madison can come up here and express herself,” Charlamagne said.

Charlamagne’s Full Response:

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Boosie Calling Him Out: “I’m On The Side Of Blackness” appeared first on The Shade Room.