Charlamagne Tha God Addresses The Claims That Michael Myers Is Homophobic In The New Film ‘Halloween Kills’

#Roommates, earlier this week social media was in an absolute uproar following criticism that fictional character Michael Myers is allegedly homophobic due to killing a gay couple in the latest ‘Halloween’ installment—but Charlamagne Tha God is not having it. Addressing the issue on his new late night talk show, Charlamagne Tha God did not mince words when he called out those who believe that a fictional character is possibly homophobic.

If you’ve seen the new film ‘Halloween Kills,’ then you probably remember the scene where a gay couple was murdered by serial killer Michael Myers—and now that practically everyone has voiced their opinion on the matter, Charlamagne Tha God stepped up to the plate and took his turn.

While speaking on his late night talk show, he said “Michael Myers being homophobic is complete bulls**t. Black folks in horror movies been getting killed first before the lights go down in the theatre we dead, alright? Not once have I seen a horror villain called racist. Women have been getting killed in horror movies forever, and not once has a horror villain been called sexist, so as far as I’m concerned, this is what diverse representation looks like.”

As we previously reported, while some on social media reposted the homophobic claims as a joke, there was a large majority who believe that the murder of two gay characters sends the wrong message and further adds to the stigma that members of the LGBTQ+ community should be killed for being who they are.

In comparison, members of the LGBTQ+ community point to the new television adaptation of the ‘Child’s Play’ film franchise, ‘Chucky,’ in which the killer doll befriends a gay teenager and openly supports gay and transgender characters on the show.

