Charity Token ‘Pawthereum’ Launches to Bring the Blockchain to Animal Shelters…

Pawthereum Is On A Mission To Save Animals…

Article content Hämeenlinna, Finland, Oct. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pawthereum, a community-run charity cryptocurrency project, has fully launched on the Ethereum blockchain after months of ground work by an all-volunteer team to rescue, revitalize, and rebrand the abandoned Grumpy Finance project. Supporting animal shelters and advocating for the well-being of animals in need are at the center of the project. Their $PAWTH token has charitable giving built-in. A percentage of every transaction is sent directly and automatically to a charity crypto-wallet, and donations to specific animal shelters will be voted on by Pawthereum token owners.

Article content To date, over $72,000 in donations has been raised and given by the project pre-launch, a number Pawthereum intends to far exceed into the future. “We aim to become a leading disruptor of charitable inclusion by utilizing blockchain technology to obtain funding, bypass the middleman, and donate directly to smaller animal shelters around the world who need assistance,” says project leader Nawzad Amiri. He adds, “The vision behind Pawthereum is not limited to providing aid to animal shelters. We also plan to educate animal-based charities on the benefits of digital assets, so more shelters set up the capability to receive donations in cryptocurrency and we can help more animals.” The token has a few other features built in like community reflections that continuously reward all token holders. The team also has plans to collaborate with artists to use custom pet NFTs to help raise additional donations for shelters across the world, and they will help fundraise in fiat currency for animal shelters that are not yet ready to add crypto-capability.