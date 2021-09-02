Chaotic U.S. exit likely to crush Afghan economy – Fitch

Article content

SINGAPORE — Afghanistan’s economy is likely to collapse following the rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces and the Taliban’s return to power, Fitch Solutions said in a report.

Fitch now expects the country’s real gross domestic product (GDP) to shrink by 9.7% this financial year, with a further drop of 5.2% seen next year. It had previously forecast growth of 0.4% for this year.

“The highly disruptive manner in which the U.S.’s security forces left the country and the Taliban takeover will mean that the economic pains for the country will be felt acutely over the short term,” said analysts in a report from Fitch Solutions, the research arm of credit ratings agency Fitch Group.