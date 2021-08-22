Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Laugh On Cute Coffee Date In NYC – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were spotted grabbing iced coffees together and engaging in happy conversation while walking in New York City, further sparking romance rumors.

Channing Tatum, 41, and Zoe Kravitz, 32, appeared to be having a great time during a casual outing in the Big Apple on Aug. 19. The actor and daughter of Lenny Kravitz were photographed taking a walk and getting iced coffees while having a conversation together and at one point, the latter laughed at something the former said. Channing also had a bike he was holding onto while standing outside during the outing. Check out the pics HERE!

The two celebs wore casual but stylish summer outfits while getting the coffee, including a white graphic T-shirt and jeans for Channing, and a sleeveless turquoise dress that went down to below her knees for Zoe. The Magic Mike star also topped off his look with gray sneakers while the dark-haired beauty topped off hers with mustard-colored heels.

Channing and Zoe’s coffee outing happened shortly before they were seen leaving New York City together. They were both photographed carrying a bunch of bags to a car before getting in and driving away. It’s not clear where they were headed, but they appeared relaxed and happy to be on their way.

On Aug. 18, Zoe was also seen holding onto Channing as they went for a bike ride together around NYC. They were sightseeing around the East Village as he took the wheel of the black BMX bike and looked like they were having perfect summer fun throughout the outing.

Although Channing and Zoe’s latest hangouts have had many people wondering whether or not they’re dating, a source told PEOPLE that they aren’t romantically involved and are working together on her directorial debut Pussy Island. “They’re working together on an upcoming project and it’s not true that they’re dating,” the source shared with the outlet back in Jan.

Zoe’s hangouts with Channing come after she made headlines for filing for divorce from her husband of nearly two years, Karl Glusman. Meanwhile, Channing split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Jessie J in Oct.