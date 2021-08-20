Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Are Seen Leaving NYC Together — Photos – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz appeared to be heading out of NYC together on Aug. 19, as he was seen carrying some bags for her.

Channing Tatum, 41, and Zoe Kravitz, 32, looked like they were heading out of New York City together on Aug. 19. In new photos obtained by the Daily Mail — which you can see here — the Magic Mike star and Big Little Lies actress were spotted carrying a number of bags to a car before jumping in it and driving off together. They also had huge smiles on their faces, so wherever they were heading, they were definitely in a great mood.

Channing’s muscles were on full display in a purple graphic t-shirt while he was loading up the vehicle with luggage, including what looked to be Zoe’s large floral duffel and Louis Vuitton purse. Then, when he got into the vehicle, Zoe sat right by his side in the passenger’s seat. She was wearing a short white cotton dress and black sunglasses.

This exciting new sighting comes just one day after Zoe was spotted with her arms wrapped around Channing’s neck, as he gave her a ride on his bicycle on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

It’s not yet clear whether they’re dating or not, but we love to see them smiling together. Especially since both of them have experienced some heartbreak over the last year.

On Dec. 23, 2020, Zoe filed for divorce from her actor husband of nearly two years, Karl Glusman. And Channing split with singer Jessie J in October 2020 after being on and off for a few years.

We must note, however, that Channing and Zoe, who are set to star in the upcoming film Pussy Island, were initially romantically linked in January 2021. That speculation was quickly shot down, though, when a source told PEOPLE, “They’re working together on an upcoming project and it’s not true that they’re dating”.