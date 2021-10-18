Channing Tatum Reacted To Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special

“I was a soft kid. I was sensitive, I’d cry easy and I would be scared to fistfight. My mother used to tell me this thing…’Son, sometimes you have to be a lion so you can be the lamb you really are.’ I talk this shit like a lion. I’m not afraid of any of you. When it comes word to word, I will gab with the best of them, just so I can chill and be me,” Dave said.



Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images

