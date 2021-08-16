Channing Tatum Pranks Sandra Bullock On Lost City Of D Set

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“I don’t have words for how special Sandy Bullock is.”
Channing Tatum celebrated the end of filming on Lost City of D by pulling a little bit of a prank on Sandra Bullock.
In a sweet behind-the-scenes video, Channing shared what went down after the director yelled, “That’s a wrap!”
At first, Channing can be seen sweeping Sandra off of her feet and holding her at the edge of a pool. While she protests at first, she eventually allows Channing to jump in the pool with her in his arms and they later embrace in the water.
“Well that’s a wrap on #LostCityOfD. I love this movie so much I don’t have words. I also don’t have words for how special Sandy Bullock is,” Channing wrote along with the video.
He continued, “We definitely were made in the same lab and share a brain at times. I love you girl. And as you can see I’ll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever.”
And taking a dip with Sandra isn’t the only thing Channing did when filming wrapped. He also almost immediately cut his hair!
“Just like that…our 1st Charlie yells ‘and that’s a wrap’…and I feel myself coming back and the hair starts coming off,” Channing captioned a photo in his trailer.
The upcoming film is set to follow a romance novelist who is forced to go on a book tour with the hot cover model (obviously, Channing) for her latest release.
Things take a turn for the duo following a kidnapping attempt that leads them on a dangerous adventure and has them falling for each other.
Lost City of D is set to hit theaters on April 15, 2022.
