Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Hold Hands In New York

I almost lost it when Channing put his arm around Zoë.
Tatum and Kravitz adorably wore matching cream-colored tops when they stopped to grab lunch in the city.
At one point, Tatum even put his arm around Kravitz, who didn’t seem to mind him getting a little closer to her.
This summer, they went grocery shopping together, took another stroll through Central Park, grabbed lunch in Brooklyn, and went on a bike ride through the East Village.
Not to mention, they also attended a 2021 Met Gala after-party together.
Kravitz appears to be enjoying her new life as a single woman, and what better way to do it than with a handsome guy like Tatum by her side.
