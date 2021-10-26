Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Hold Hands In New York

I almost lost it when Channing put his arm around Zoë.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Months after rumors started swirling about them being in a relationship, the two were photographed holding hands together in New York City.

Tatum and Kravitz adorably wore matching cream-colored tops when they stopped to grab lunch in the city.


Leon Bennett / Getty Images

At one point, Tatum even put his arm around Kravitz, who didn’t seem to mind him getting a little closer to her.


Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

This summer, they went grocery shopping together, took another stroll through Central Park, grabbed lunch in Brooklyn, and went on a bike ride through the East Village.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Not to mention, they also attended a 2021 Met Gala after-party together.


James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

Kravitz appears to be enjoying her new life as a single woman, and what better way to do it than with a handsome guy like Tatum by her side.


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

