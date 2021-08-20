ChangeNOW Hits 250 Supported Crypto Assets By DailyCoin

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

ChangeNOW Hits 250 Supported Crypto Assets



ChangeNOW announces that the overall number of assets supported by the exchange exceeded 250 after listing 27 tokens this summer. Along with recently implemented NOW Loans and upcoming NOW Wallet release, it makes ChangeNOW position on the crypto exchange market stronger than ever.

The newer additions are presented in sections below for the benefit of customers and allow a greater level of liquidity alongside mass onboarding.

ERC-20 tokens

The ERC-20 token standard provides functionalities that allow developers to create token applications that are interoperable with other products and services. blockchain-based tokens are some of the most notable tokens in the decentralized market, and are also some of the most traded assets on swap platforms.

The Ethereum London upgrade, also known as the London Hard Fork – which went live earlier this month – has played a pivotal role in vastly increasing the demand for Ethereum based assets. The update also resulted in ERC-20 tokens shooting up on the capitalization charts.

Ethereum-based tokens added by ChangeNOW include:

Akropolis (AKRO)

Amp Token (AMP (OTC:))

Feg Token (FEG)

Chromia (CHR)

SuperFarm (SUPER)

Newscrypto (NWC)

Hoge Finance (HOGE)

World Token (WORLD)

Keanu Inu (KEANU)

Aergo (AERGO)

NuCypher (NU)

MILF Token (MILF)

The Graph (GRT)

Wise Token (WISE)

BSC Tokens (BEP-20)

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) tokens are based on the BEP-20 standard, compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine. It makes BSC tokens easy-to-use for decentralized projects and services that aim to leverage cross-chain capabilities and cross-platform liquidity.

There are 6 BEP-20 tokens recently added to ChangeNOW:

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance USD (BUSD)

Ontology (ONT)

BakeryToken (BAKE)

Bitrise Token (BRISE)

Cocktail (COCKTAIL)

Other Tokens

Aside from tokens built on major blockchains, ChangeNOW have also added support for several native tokens that are now given access to the platform’s cross-chain functionality. These native tokens are parts of open-source decentralized blockchain platform’s ecosystems; they are based upon the native mainnets and allow mothering platforms to support transactions utilizing various digital assets.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Band (BAND)

Symbol (XYM)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL)

Fantom (FTM)

Klaytn (KLAY)

IoTeX (IOTX)

“One of our immediate goals is to extend the coin pool to 300 assets,” says Mike Ermolaev, Head of Public Relations at ChangeNOW. “I’m proud to note that more and more coins approach us with listing offers, and we see those partnerships grow into strong bonds and mutually beneficial collaborations. We evolve through constantly offering users new swapping options and keeping up the quality customer service.

ChangeNOW’s efforts are continuously directed towards listing new tokens and coins, while breaking new grounds for crypto adoption. Our development team is working to provide customers with better quality of service and improve liquidity on the platform”.

The full list of cryptocurrencies available on ChangeNOW exchange is accessible here

