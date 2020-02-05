Champions League: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham name qualifying squads | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe9bdc781d36e1a6734aee9cfa7d3f77211% %MINIFYHTMLe9bdc781d36e1a6734aee9cfa7d3f77212%





The clubs have been sending their squads for the Champions League qualifying stages

The clubs have been confirming their Champions League squads for the knockout phase of this season's competition with Tottenham, including five goalkeepers on their list.

While there are some other changes to the original list presented in September, January signings Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes replace outgoing Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose, who moved to Inter Milan and Newcastle, respectively.

However, the head of the Spurs, José Mourinho, has chosen to include five guardians with Michel Vorm along with the young Alfie Whiteman and Brandon Austin.

Clubs must present a maximum of 25 players, two of whom must be goalkeepers with a minimum of eight places reserved exclusively for & # 39; locally trained players & # 39 ;.

If a club has less than eight of these players in its squad, then the maximum number of players on its list is reduced accordingly.

Players born on January 1, 1998 or later and who have been eligible to play in the club for two years since they turned 15 do not need to register on this list and instead place them on the & # 39; List B & # 39 ;.

Each club can name an unlimited number of players on the & # 39; List B & # 39; throughout the campaign, although the list must be sent before 10 p.m. from the day before the game.

There are few changes in the Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool team with the full details of each team presented below.

Mason Mount is classified as a young homegrown player on the Chelsea Champions League charts

Chelsea

Jamie Cumming, Nicolas Tie, Reece James, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi included in the & # 39; List B & # 39 ;.

Goalkeepers: Kepa, Willy Knight

Defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori

Midfielders: Jorginho, N & # 39; golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Forward: Willian, Pedro, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi

Liverpool

Can Liverpool retain the Champions League this season?

Sepp van den Berg replaced by the January signing of Takumi Minamino.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adam Lewis, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Yasser Larouci, Curtis Jones, Rhian Brewster, Herbie Kane on the & # 39; List B & # 39 ;.

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Andy Lonergan, Adrian

Defenders Joe Gómez, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Adam Lallana, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri, Harvey Elliott

Forward: Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

Manchester city

Phil Foden is classified as a young local player on the Manchester City Champions League charts

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Scott Carson

Defenders Kyle Walker, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Bernardo, David Silva, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez

Forward: Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero

Tottenham

Irish forward Troy Parrott, 17, has been included in the Tottenham Champions League team

Juan Foyth, Japhet Tanganga, Timothy Eyoma, Oliver Skipp, Alfie Whiteman, Jamie Bowden, Harvey White, Troy Parrott and Brandon Austin included the & # 39; List B & # 39 ;.

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Paulo Gazzaniga

Defenders Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies

Midfielders: Son Heung-min, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Gedson Fernandes

Forward: Harry kane