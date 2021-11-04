Chainlink’s total value secured surpasses $75B as DeFi continues to surge By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The total value secured by the Chainlink network has officially surpassed $75 billion, marking a new milestone for the decentralized oracle solution that has become synonymous with price data services for the rapidly growing DeFi sector.

With the milestone, Chainlink has become “one of the most value securing forms of decentralized consensus on the planet,” according to protocol co-founder Sergey Nazarov. Chainlink is also one of the fastest-growing networks in all of crypto, with smart contract value secured growing by a factor of ten since last year.

The DeFi industry has charted exponential growth for the past two years. Source: defillama.com