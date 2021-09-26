Chainlink Rated as an ‘Undervalued’ Crypto, Will LINK Bounce Back? By CoinQuora

  • Crypto strategist and trader, Michael Van de Poppe tweeted that Chainlink is a very ‘undervalued’ crypto.
  • The tweet generated different opinions.
  • Investors are hopeful LINK will pick up in the crypto market.

A crypto strategist and trader, Michael Van de Poppe, took to his Twitter (NYSE:) to raise an interesting personal sentiment towards the decentralized oracle network, Chainlink (LINK). In detail, he stated that ‘Chainlink is a very undervalued crypto’. As a result, the tweet generated diverse opinions.

Specifically, some questioned what basis made him feel that LINK is undervalued when there are more useful oracles out there. In contrast, others agreed with him.

On the other hand, there are also people who wondered why LINK’s daily partnerships have no effect on the price. However, a few are optimistic that Chanlink’s recent partnership with could help increase its value.

Currently, Chainlink stands at a market cap of over $10 billion with a growth rate …

