Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Wakanda Forever (And Always).
Y’all, today is an incredibly emotional day for us fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
This episode — aptly titled, “What If…T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” — follows what would’ve occurred if T’Challa had been kidnapped by the Ravangers from Guardians of the Galaxy instead of Peter Quill. Overall, it’s a true ode to the excellence of Black Panther as a character and, in a broader sense, a beautiful dedication to Chadwick.
1.
This dedication:
3.
This tribute:
4.
This accurate meme use:
10.
This excellent implication:
11.
This impossible difference(?):
12.
This beautiful line:
13.
This instruction manual:
14.
This reaction that was all of us:
15.
And finally — this undeniable truth:
How are you enjoying What If…?, and what did you think of the latest episode? Share all of your thoughts and feelings in the comments below! OH! And if you loved what you read, be sure to click through and follow your favorite creators on both Twitter and Tumblr to make your timelines more fun, nerdy places to be!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.