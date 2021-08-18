Home Entertainment Chadwick Boseman What If Tweets And Memes

Chadwick Boseman What If Tweets And Memes

Wakanda Forever (And Always).

Y’all, today is an incredibly emotional day for us fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You see, the second episode of the new Disney+ series, What If…?, just dropped, and we get to hear one of Chadwick Boseman’s last vocal performances as T’Challa, aka Black Panther.


Marvel Studios / Disney+

This voiceover work is some of the last done by Chadwick before his death in 2020, and thus his recordings for the show will be his last ever performance as Black Panther.

This episode — aptly titled, “What If…T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” — follows what would’ve occurred if T’Challa had been kidnapped by the Ravangers from Guardians of the Galaxy instead of Peter Quill. Overall, it’s a true ode to the excellence of Black Panther as a character and, in a broader sense, a beautiful dedication to Chadwick.

And you already know fans came through on Twitter and Tumblr with all kinds of reactions to the already iconic episode as a whole, ranging from hilarious to emotional. Here are just a few of the best:

1.

This dedication:

“Dedicated to our friend, our inspiration, and our hero, Chadwick Boseman”

#WhatIf #TChalla

3.

This tribute:

Watching What If…? And it was so nice to hear Chadwick Boseman’s voice again

It was produced before he passed but it was written with such love for him and T’Challa that it feels very much like a tribute, so it makes me happy he got to read and perform it while he was alive

4.

This accurate meme use:

10.

This excellent implication:

11.

This impossible difference(?):

12.

This beautiful line:

#WhatIf was Superb.
I was smiling throughout the episode

This was the perfect tribute to Chadwick Boseman, his #StarLord fit him so well.

‘’You’re one bright burning light in the night sky of billions’’ 💜


Twitter: @marvel_shots

13.

This instruction manual:

14.

This reaction that was all of us:

15.

And finally — this undeniable truth:

How are you enjoying What If…?, and what did you think of the latest episode? Share all of your thoughts and feelings in the comments below! OH! And if you loved what you read, be sure to click through and follow your favorite creators on both Twitter and Tumblr to make your timelines more fun, nerdy places to be!

