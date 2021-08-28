Chadwick Boseman One Year Anniversary Of Death Celeb Tributes

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

And, in light of the day, celebrities have taken to social media to share their tributes in memory of the Black Panther star. Here are just a few of the moving posts shared:

Lupita Nyong’o tweeted this sweet photo of her and Chadwick sharing a laugh, saying: “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do…One year after his passing. The memory of [Chadwick] remains this alive in me.”

I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.

And Michael B. Jordan posted this photo to his Instagram with a caption reading: “Not a day goes by bro…Love and miss you, but I know you still with us.”

Josh Gad re-shared one of the final texts he’d received from Chadwick, which contained a moving message about the rain.

Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever. #ChadwickBoseman https://t.co/uHOa8jLEKq


Twitter: @joshgad

Viola Davis posted this behind-the-scenes shot from Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom with a caption reading: “This day last year you left this earth and us. Man you are missed!!! 💔🙏🏿❤”

Kevin Hart posted this photo of Chadwick alongside caption reading: “Legends never die….rest in paradise KING!!!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

And finally, Marvel Studios shared a truly regal photo of our King of Wakanda, saying: “Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman.”


Twitter: @MarvelStudios

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR