Chad Ochocinco & Fiancée Sharelle Rosado Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child Together!

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates, congratulations are in order for Chad Ochocinco and his fiancée Sharelle Rosado, as the two just announced they are expecting! In addition to planning a wedding, Chad Ochocinco and Sharelle Rosado are about to be brand new parents to their very first child together.

In a detailed Instagram post, Sharelle wrote the following message revealing the happy news:

“It’s with full hearts, a ton of joy, and love to reveal… We’re expecting! It’s been so hard keeping this a secret but I’m excited to finally share the news with all of you! We’re so blessed to have such amazing people in our lives and in our hearts. Looking forward to a future of fun, love and adventure. Thank you to @people for capturing this beautiful moment and thank you to everyone for your support!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Speaking exclusively to “PEOPLE” magazine, Sharelle expressed her surprise to find out she was pregnant while filming her upcoming reality show “Selling Tampa” set to premiere on Netflix. “It was shocking. I think I was crying and laughing at the same time. I just can’t wait. It’s actually going by so fast. I found out I was pregnant while we were filming, so time is flying. It doesn’t even seem like it’s been that long,” she said.

She also added that she always wanted a big family, as this will be her fourth child and Chad’s eighth. “I always wanted a big family, so I think with this last one, she’s just the perfect number to finish it off,” she stated.

Meanwhile, as of right now, Chad Ochocinco and Sharelle Rosado have not yet set a wedding date.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Chad Ochocinco & Fiancée Sharelle Rosado Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child Together! appeared first on The Shade Room.