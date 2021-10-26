CFTC reportedly investigating decentralized prediction platform Polymarket By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

New York-based decentralized prediction market Polymarket has come under investigation from the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

According to a Saturday report from Bloomberg citing anonymous sources, the CFTC is investigating whether Polymarket is allowing its customers to trade binary options and swaps that should be registered with the financial regulator. The CFTC is yet to confirm whether it is investigating Polymarket.