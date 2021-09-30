CFTC hits Kraken with $1.25M in fines over alleged illegal offering By Cointelegraph

Home Business CFTC hits Kraken with $1.25M in fines over alleged illegal offering By...

The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission is ordering crypto exchange Kraken to pay more than $1 million in civil monetary penalties related to allegations the exchange is violating the Commodity Exchange Act.

In a Tuesday statement, the CFTC said U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken — operating under the name Payward Ventures — has failed to register as a futures commission merchant and is illegally offering margined retail commodity transactions in digital assets. The order requires the exchange to pay a penalty of $1.25 million and “cease and desist from further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act,” the law under which the CFTC derives much of its enforcement power on commodities and futures trading.