CFTC charges 12 New York crypto options businesses with failing to register By Cointelegraph

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has charged 12 New York-based crypto options businesses with allegedly failing to register with the regulatory body.
In a Sept. 29 press release, the CFTC outlined that it is charging 14 entities in total, with the 12 crypto-focused firms all on the hook for failing to register as futures commission merchants (FCMs). All of the firms were “allegedly based in New York.” The other two companies have allegedly posted misleading information about their National Futures Association (NFA) membership and registration with the CFTC.
