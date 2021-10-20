CFDA Fashion Icon Award Winner Zendaya’s Best Outfits

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Lewks deserving of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award.

You’re here for the ‘fits, so I’m not going to hold you too long. We both know Zendaya is fine. We both know her looks are non-comparable. And now, we both know she will soon officially become the youngest person to ever be honored with the CFDA Fashion Icon Award.


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Who is surprised? Just look at the material:

1.

The 25-year-old actress, Emmy-winner, and philanthropist has recently been serving look…


Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty Images

2.

…after look…


Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

3.

…after look…


Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Warner Bros

4.

…after look while making appearances ahead of her upcoming movie Dune, which she costars in beside Timothée Chalamet.


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Via Getty Images

5.

One of my personal favorites from the Dune run is this breathtaking leather gown by Balmain, which has a wet appearance and fits as as she just stepped out of water.


Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

6.

Her red carpet appearances for Marvel’s Spider-Man movies are no different.


Barry King / Getty Images

7.

As our modern Mary-Jane (aka MJ), Zendaya clearly understood the assignment with this spidey-themed gown.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Via Getty Images

8.

Tom Holland’s shook facial expression is me.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

9.

I’ve been looking for Prince Charming and tbh, I found her.


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Sony

10.

She can’t even cross the street without looking like a masterpiece.


Raymond Hall / GC Images / Via Getty Images

11.

And who could forget all of her Met Gala costumes? From her go as a dashing knight for the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination theme…


Noam Galai / Getty Images for New York Magazine

12.

…to channeling nature-inspired art for the Comme des Garçons theme…


Jackson Lee / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

13.

…and truly staring camp in the eye when she reimagined herself and her stylist Law Roach as Cinderella and her fairy godmother.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty Images

14.

I’m not 100% sure what she was going for with this one, but I appreciate the glam and commitment to trying every hairstyle in the book.


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

15.

A sun goddess looking down at her peasants.


Ray Tamarra / GC Images / Via Getty Images

16.

As Shawn Mendes would say: “It’s giving Cher.”

17.

Every red head looks good in green.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

18.

Zendaya is unafraid to play with prints, silhouettes, and odd shapes with puffy sleeves.


Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for ESSENCE

19.

She’s given us a million iconic fashion moments…


Kristy Sparow / Getty Images for Lancome,

20.

…like this armored breastplate she wore to the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

21.

It’s why she’s being named a Fashion Icon.


Bennett Raglin / WireImage / Via Getty Images

22.

Because she truly deserves it.


Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

23.

I mean, she wore THIS to GQ’s Men of the Year Awards. Pshhhhh. Men could NEVER.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty Images

Which look is your favorite? Or, did I forget an iconic Zendaya moment/outfit? Let me know in the comments.

