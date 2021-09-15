CF Industries halts operations at UK facilities on higher gas prices

Article content

Fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it was halting operations at both its Billingham and Ince, UK, manufacturing complexes, citing high natural gas feedstock costs.

The move comes amid a surge in European gas prices heading into winter on tight inventories, which has raised the procuring costs of natural gas, a key raw material used in nitrogen fertilizers.

European gas prices are hovering around $23 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) as of Wednesday, while U.S natural gas futures settled at a seven-year high of $5.460 per mmBtu.