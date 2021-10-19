Ceylon Graphite Received Approval to Extend Warrant Exercise Period

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC:CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of October 1 and 14, 2021, it has received TSX-Venture Approval to amend (the “ Amendment “) the terms of an aggregate of 10,500,000 warrants (each, a “ Warrant “) issued by Ceylon in connection with its non-brokered private placement which closed in two tranches on October 16, 2019 and December 6, 2019, respectively.

Article content

Pursuant to the terms of the Amendment, the expiry date of the Warrants have been amended such that 8,000,000 Warrants will expire on October 16, 2022 and 2,500,000 warrants will expire on December 6, 2022.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain unchanged.