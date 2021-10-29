Cerner Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Cerner Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Cerner (NASDAQ:) reported on Friday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Cerner announced earnings per share of $0.86 on revenue of $1.47B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.8153 on revenue of $1.45B.

Cerner shares are down 9.95% from the beginning of the year, still down 16.07% from its 52 week high of $84.20 set on January 28. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 19.86% from the start of the year.

Cerner shares gained 0.47% in pre-market trade following the report.

Cerner follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Cerner’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Thursday, who reported EPS of $1.24 on revenue of $83.36B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.23 on revenue of $84.85B.

Alphabet C had beat expectations on Tuesday with third quarter EPS of $27.99 on revenue of $65.12B, compared to forecast for EPS of $23.84 on revenue of $63.47B.

