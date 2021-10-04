CEO Vinny Lingham Says NFTs Forms Part of Country Club Memberships By CoinQuora

Home Business CEO Vinny Lingham Says NFTs Forms Part of Country Club Memberships By...

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
  • CEO Vinny Lingham says that NFTs are not only digital artwork but some of them are like country club memberships.
  • He added that the country club membership NFTs are limited and more expensive than the ordinary NFTs we know.

Civic CEO, Vinny Lingham, seems to also have a huge interest amid the emergence and the fast-growing pace of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Leading to this synergy, Lingham has just tweeted that NFTs are not always pieces of digital artwork, instead, most of them are like country club memberships.

Moreover, Lingham mainly emphasized that the country club membership type of NFTs doesn’t come in bulk like the ordinary NFTs we usually see. Rather, they only come with a limited quantity within the NFT space.

