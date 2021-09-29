CEO of VW’s truck unit Traton replaced by Scania boss By Reuters

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The chief executive of Volkswagen (DE:)’s truck unit Traton, Matthias Gruendler, will leave the business and will be replaced by the head of Traton subsidiary Scania, Christian Levin, who will lead both businesses.
In a statement late on Wednesday, Traton also said that Traton’s chief finance officer Christian Schulz will leave alongside Gruendler. CFO Schulz will be replaced by Annette Danielski, currently Traton’s head of group finance.
Traton said the management changes, taking effect on Thursday, were decided by its supervisory board, chaired by VW non-executive Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch. The company did not provide reasons for the moves in its statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.