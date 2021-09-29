CEO of VW’s truck unit Traton replaced by Scania boss By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The chief executive of Volkswagen (DE:)’s truck unit Traton, Matthias Gruendler, will leave the business and will be replaced by the head of Traton subsidiary Scania, Christian Levin, who will lead both businesses.

In a statement late on Wednesday, Traton also said that Traton’s chief finance officer Christian Schulz will leave alongside Gruendler. CFO Schulz will be replaced by Annette Danielski, currently Traton’s head of group finance.

Traton said the management changes, taking effect on Thursday, were decided by its supervisory board, chaired by VW non-executive Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch. The company did not provide reasons for the moves in its statement.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR