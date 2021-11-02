CEO Of LGBTQ Organization Says DaBaby Is Off The Hook For Rolling Loud Comments But Dave Chappelle Hasn’t Shown “Empathy Or Remorse” For Comedy Special

DaBaby and Dave Chappelle have shared the heat from the LGBTQ community over the last few months, after the two made controversial comments about the LGBTQ community. While both of them have endured backlash, it looks like one organization is willing to forgive DaBaby, while still looking for an apology from Dave.

If y’all recall, LGBTQ organizations offered to meet with DaBaby, and Dave Chappelle agreed to meet with Netflix employees after Dave joked about DaBaby’s involvement in a murder case compared to the sensitivity of the LGBTQ community. Since then, DaBaby has issued a public apology, and met with nine HIV awareness organizations to apologize as well. On the other hand, Dave said he is willing to meet with member of the community but will do so on his own terms.

Gwendolyn D. Clemons, CEO of LQBT org ‘Relationship Unleashed’, told TMZ the members of her nonprofit are in support of DaBaby’s career continuing to flourish because he took the time to educate himself about how his comments were hurtful and harmful. Clemons said her organization schooled DaBaby on the history behind the impact HIV/AIDS has on people in his native city of Charlotte, NC.

As for Dave Chappelle, Clemons told TMZ the comedian hasn’t showed any “empathy or remorse” for his comments and “knows exactly what he’s doing.” She also labeled Dave’s words about the LGBTQ community as “hate speech disguised as comedy.”

As we previously reported, Dave Chappelle joked about the LGBTQ community being sensitive after the media attempted to cancel DaBaby for making comments about HIV. During his comedy special ‘The Closer’, Dave said it’s more acceptable to kill someone in America than it is to “hurt a gay person’s feelings”

Dave has since spoken out to condemn rumors that he refused to meet with members of the LGBTQ community stating, “To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will to summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post CEO Of LGBTQ Organization Says DaBaby Is Off The Hook For Rolling Loud Comments But Dave Chappelle Hasn’t Shown “Empathy Or Remorse” For Comedy Special appeared first on The Shade Room.