CEO of Embattled HNA Detained in China Is a U.S. Citizen

(Bloomberg) — Tan Xiangdong, the chief executive officer of HNA Group Co. who was detained in China Friday, is a U.S. citizen, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Tan, who also goes by the name Adam Tan, was held by police in China’s southern province of Hainan for suspected crimes, the company said in a statement late Friday, without providing details of the alleged offenses.

Tan is listed as a U.S. citizen in a SEC filing for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. dated March 15, 2017. A separate filing to Hong Kong regulators in 2019 said Tan has a U.S. passport, the New York Times reported.