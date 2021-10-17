Centric Swap leads ‘Uptober’ after a swift 1,000% gain. Here’s why it could go higher By Cointelegraph

In the past few weeks, Centric Swap (CNS), a dual-token model that gives stakers a fixed hourly yield that “stabilizes over time as it self-regulates token supply to meet ongoing changes in demand,” has rallied more than 850% and still about 200% away from its previous all-time high.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that since hitting a low of $0.000104 on Sept. 9, the price of CNS has skyrocketed 1,130% to a daily high at $0.0017659 on Oct. 15 as its 24-hour trading volume spiked 130% to $6.4 million.
