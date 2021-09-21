Central bank of Ukraine to promote ‘fair’ Bitcoin regulation By Cointelegraph

The central bank of Ukraine has moved to support the development of the cryptocurrency industry after the Ukrainian parliament adopted a major crypto law in early September.
The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) issued Sept. 13 an official statement on basic principles of monetary policies for the upcoming year, paying particular attention to the regulation of cryptocurrencies.
