Central bank moves in focus; Latam stocks join global rally on Evergrande relief

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Author of the article:

Latin American currencies firmed on

Wednesday, with eyes on the U.S. Federal Reserve for clues on

the timeline for stimulus tapering, while Brazil’s central bank

is seen hiking the key interest rate by 100 basis points for a

second time.

Stocks in Latam followed global equities

higher, soothed by embattled Chinese developer Evergrande saying

it would make a coupon payment due on Thursday.

Fears of contagion from a collapse at China’s second biggest

property developer have rattled markets in recent weeks. The

impact on an already slowing Chinese economy could hurt markets

dependant on demand from China, including commodity markets and

in turn assets in resource-rich Latam.

Worries remain as Evergrande made no mention of a coupon

payment for its offshore bond also due on Thursday – a fraction

of its total $305 billion in debt.

But given a default could hurt consumer sentiment, which is

becoming a growing part of China’s GDP, the government may step

in to protect home buyers, said John Lau, head of Asian equities

at SEI.

Brazil’s real made cautious gains, up 0.2%. The

central bank has already raised the key rate by 325 basis points

so far this year to stave off inflation. Wednesday’s decision,

due to be announced after market close, is set to take the rate

to 6.25%.

Annual inflation stood at 9.7% last month compared with the

central bank’s target of 3.75%.

Intensifying political tension leading up to next year’s

elections have seen the currency give up gains of as much as

6.2% to trade lower this year. A hawkish central bank has helped

limit losses.

Shortly before Brazil’s decision, all eyes will be on the

Fed for hints on when it plans to start tapering.

As the dollar traded steady, Mexico’s peso looked to

post its best session in nearly four weeks, while Peru’s sol

rose as much as 0.4%.

Peru’s government said it wants to revise the framework for

the world’s second biggest copper producer’s mining industry,

redrafting the umbrella law that regulates the sector, as well

as the legislation that sets royalty payments.

Markets had reacted adversely to leftist President Pedro

Castillo’s calls to raise taxes on mining companies during his

campaign.

Among shares, commodity-linked stocks led gains as oil, iron

ore and copper prices rallied on Evergrande relief.

Brazil’s Bovespa index jumped 2%, on course for its

best session in a month, while Colombia’s COLCAP index

snapped a three-day losing streak.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1426 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1262.63 0.1

MSCI LatAm 2334.73 2.15

Brazil Bovespa 112479.99 2.02

Mexico IPC 51349.67 1.03

Chile IPSA 4356.57 1.14

Argentina MerVal 75216.84 1.756

Colombia COLCAP 1308.60 0.55

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.2763 0.16

Mexico peso 20.0504 0.39

Chile peso 785.3 0.08

Colombia peso 3825.58 0.24

Peru sol 4.0966 0.09

Argentina peso 98.5000 -0.02

(interbank)

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru

Editing by Mark Potter)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR