Cenovus Energy enters into restructuring deal for Atlantic assets

Article content

Cenovus Energy Inc has entered into agreements with its partners in the Atlantic region to restructure the company’s working interests in the Terra Nova and White Rose projects, the oil and gas producer said on Wednesday.

The deals will raise Cenovus’ working interest in Terra Nova and reduce it in the White Rose field, if a decision is taken to restart West White Rose, the company said.

Its working interest in Terra Nova will be 34%, up from 13%. The company will receive $78 million from the exiting partners towards future Terra Nova asset retirement obligations.